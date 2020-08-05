Patricia Joyce Thorsen

1935 - 2020

Racine – Patricia J. Thorsen, nee, Houser,84, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Pat was born in Madison on August 23, 1935 to Dell and Lucy (nee, Babcock) Houser. She was a caregiver for the developmentally disabled, retiring in 1999.

Survivors include, her children, Toni (Ron) Bronner, Timothy (Barbara) Raymond and Dean (Margy) Raymond; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Alvina Babcock; and her parents and long-time friend, Barbara Peterson.

Respecting the wishes of our mother, Pat, there will be no visitation or memorial services.

