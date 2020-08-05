1/
Patricia Joyce Thorsen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Joyce Thorsen

1935 - 2020

Racine – Patricia J. Thorsen, nee, Houser,84, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Pat was born in Madison on August 23, 1935 to Dell and Lucy (nee, Babcock) Houser. She was a caregiver for the developmentally disabled, retiring in 1999.

Survivors include, her children, Toni (Ron) Bronner, Timothy (Barbara) Raymond and Dean (Margy) Raymond; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Alvina Babcock; and her parents and long-time friend, Barbara Peterson.

Respecting the wishes of our mother, Pat, there will be no visitation or memorial services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved