Patricia L. Brown

RACINE - Patricia Louise (nee: Ruetz) Brown, 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Surviving are her children, Mary Lou (James) Nielsen, Russell (Robin) Brown, Allen (Stacey) Brown, and Mark (Vickie) Brown; ten grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She is further survived other relatives and friends, and best friend Morgan.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1pm until memorial service at 2:30 pm.

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

Direct online condolences to sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479