RACINE - Patricia L. Rossman, 87, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

A private family service was held at the funeral home with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Burial was held in West Lawn Memorial Park. If you so desire, memorials can be directed to Hospice Alliance or Lakeshore at Siena.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Lakeshore at Siena and Hospice Alliance for the tremendous care and thoughtfulness extended to Pat and her family.

