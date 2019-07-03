Patricia Lee Schlichting

March 17, 1937 - June 28, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Patricia Lee Schlichting, 82, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Friday, June 28, 2019.

She was born in Racine on March 17, 1937, the daughter of the late John and Pearl Czosnek. On October 31, 1953 she married Richard Eugene Schlichting at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2012.

Pat enjoyed reading and taking trips to the casino with Richard. However, she was happiest when she was in the presence of her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Cindy) Schlichting of Murrayville, GA, Dennis (Jean) Schlichting, Robin (Gary) Newman, Joe (Melissa) Schlichting, all of Racine; her eight grandchildren; her eleven great-grandchildren (with one on the way); her brother, Lawrence Czosnek of Arena; her sisters-in-law, Darlene (Bill) Olson of Green Bay; Shirley Schlichting of Racine; and other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 for a visitation from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. A picnic and cookout in her honor will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested.

