Patricia M. Swenson

October 29, 1934 - November 1, 2019

RACINE - Patricia May Swenson, age 85, passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Coleraine, MN, October 29, 1934, daughter of the late Wilfred and May (Nee:LeClair) Yelle.

Pat graduated from Greenway High School "Class of 1952" where she was recognized into the National Honor Society. In these early years she enjoyed ice skating, swimming, water ballet and had worked as a lifeguard. She never turned down a chance to play volleyball most of her life. On December 8, 1956 at St. Edward's Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Richard "Swede" E. Swenson and together they raised 6 children. Richard passed away August 28, 2013. She was a talented seamstress who knitted mittens, slippers and sewed clothes for the family. Pat was an excellent baker making sure there was always dessert after dinner. When her children grew older, Pat became employed for over 20 years as a secretary for Tree Machine Tool Co retiring in 1998. She was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church for over 50 years and volunteered when needed and helped the church's annual festival. Pat put her secretarial skills to use by volunteering at St. Mary's Medical Center and was a member of the 20 year club. She and Richard were amazing dancers and often crowd stoppers at weddings. They also spent time gardening, golfing, and playing cribbage on Friday nights. They traveled to Gulf Shores, AL yearly to spend time with their snow bird friends during winters. In her later years, Pat worked crossword puzzles and completed jigsaw puzzles. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children, Dr. Theresa Swenson (John Grumbine), James Swenson, Sandi Swenson (Jay Rhodes), Laura (Clayton) Young, Carol Swenson (Raymond Burandt), Douglas (Tina) Swenson; twelve grandchildren, Stephanie (Scott), Chad, Dustin, Randy, Garret, Sean, Brandon, Juliana, Sedona (Zach), Hannah, Faith, Adam; three step-grandchildren, Jason, Hilde (Kenny) and Chelsae, Elaine (Don); great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lanalee, Landon, Piper, Parker, Hudson, Logan, Colt, and one on the way; a sister, Jean Yelle; sister-in-law, Ellen Swenson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, November 7, 2019, 6:00 P.M. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. A visitation will take place prior to the service 4-6 P.M. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the in Pat's name have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at The Woods of Caledonia and the staff at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

