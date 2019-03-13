Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mae Torine. View Sign

RACINE - Patricia Mae Torine, age 82, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Shorelight Memory Care; in the company of her loving daughter, and her grand-dogs. She was born in Racine, February 2, 1937, daughter of the late Henry Forbes and Elizabeth Alice (Nee: Kancian) Dahlen. She was a graduate of Racine Washington Park High School “Class of 1955”, along with her life-long best friend Marian Widmoyer (Nee: Schaffer). She met her future husband, Lyle Dewayne Torine (of Bancroft, IA), in Milwaukee while he was in the Navy, and she was attending Prospect College, to study Secretarial Services. She was united in marriage to Lyle on October 20, 1958 at the St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Long Beach, CA. Sadly, Lyle preceded her in death, September 12, 2003. Patricia was employed as a Secretary by many local institutions, including George Gorton Machine Co. (where she was a “Gorton Girl”), Wells Department Store, Mi Casa Restaurant, the North Shore Club, and retired as an Executive Secretary from Getty’s/Gould Manufacturing Company. She was a former member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Patricia enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and painting. She liked to spend time in her beautiful garden, which was “never completed”; and decorating and cleaning her house. She continued that love of decorating and gardening to her and Lyle’s cabin on Post Lake, Wisconsin. Pat loved the idea of traveling although she did not love flying; however, she and Lyle made a wonderful trip to Boston that she thoroughly enjoyed; and she made a trip to Florida to spend time with her friend Marian after Lyle passed away. Pat did like car traveling and enjoyed traveling the Midwest with her daughter to attend basket-making workshops. But, her great joys were to care for her family, to make sure that everyone had what they wanted (whether they knew it or not), to make all of the Holidays special, and always be there for them (including when they came home after curfew). She will be dearly missed by her children, Dawn Torine of Prior Lake, MN; Michael (Kathleen) Torine and Richard (Susan Kennedy) Torine of Racine; her grandchildren, Jordan, Mary, and Benjamin; sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives; many dear friends; and her childhood friend, Peggy Dover. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Shorelight Memory Care at Siena and Allay Home and Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



