Patricia Sovelenko(Nee: Billington)

July 3, 1938 - May 18, 2019

RACINE - Patricia (Nee: Billington) Sovelenko, 80, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her residence, 5111 Wright Avenue Racine, WI.

She was born July 3, 1938 in Racine WI to Ernie and Martha (Nee: Pomplun) Billington of Racine WI.

After being a stay at home mom for many years, she worked in the Racineilwaukee area until her retirement. After retirement she relocated to Tanglewood in Sebring, FL where she enjoyed time with her husband, Ronald; socializing with many friends and being the Queen Bee of the Red Hat Society. She was married to Ronald Sovelenko for 57 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Michael Sovelenko; father (Ernie Billington), mother (Martha Billington Martini), sister (Bernice Billington); 4 half-sisters (Ruby, Regina, Hazel and Alice (Nee: Billington); 2 half-brothers (Lawrence and Howard Billington), and step-father Edward Martini.

Surviving are her six children, Linda (Keith) Hetchler of Racine WI, Denise (Ronald) Self of Liberty Hill TX, Cherie (Alfred) Evans of Caledonia WI, Scott (Suzy) Sovelenko of Olympia WA, Mark (Kimberly) Sovelenko of Racine WI, Natasha (Christopher) Chan-A-Sue of Hartland WI; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, step-sisters and step-brothers.

Pastor Krista Zimmerman will be officiating the Memorial Service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. Refreshments will be served following the service in the church hall. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover at 1:00 pm.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com