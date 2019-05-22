Patricia (Billington) Sovelenko (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Billington) Sovelenko.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church
1700 S. Green Bay Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Sovelenko(Nee: Billington)

July 3, 1938 - May 18, 2019

RACINE - Patricia (Nee: Billington) Sovelenko, 80, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her residence, 5111 Wright Avenue Racine, WI.

Pastor Krista Zimmerman will be officiating the Memorial Service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. Refreshments will be served following the service in the church hall.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover at 1:00 pm.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.