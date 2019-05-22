Patricia Sovelenko(Nee: Billington)

July 3, 1938 - May 18, 2019

RACINE - Patricia (Nee: Billington) Sovelenko, 80, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her residence, 5111 Wright Avenue Racine, WI.

Pastor Krista Zimmerman will be officiating the Memorial Service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road. Refreshments will be served following the service in the church hall.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover at 1:00 pm.

