Patricia T. "Pat" Matranga

December 31, 1936 - August 15, 2019

Patricia T. "Pat" Matranga age 82 passed away August 15th, 2019 at Waterford Senior Living Facility. She was born December 31, 1936 to the late Jerome and Helen Kolczynski. She married Peter Matranga and they raised four children together before he preceded her in death. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Waterford, WI. She was also a long-time member of Roma Lodge: Vittoria Colonna. Pat worked for the UW school system for 28 years, working her way up the organization to Assistant to the Dean.

Pat will be dearly missed by her loving children Catherine Valentine, Barbara Matranga, John (Pixie nee Lidral) Matranga, and Gerald (Jennifer nee Gross) Matranga; her grandchildren Orianna, Nicole (Nick), Kaitlyn, Alex, and Kyle; her great grandchild Adeline, as well as her sister Carole (Chuck) Beidtasch.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Helen, her husband Peter, her sister Judith and Judith's husband Jim Kappel.

A celebration of Pat's life will take place on Thursday August 22, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church (455 S. Jefferson St. Waterford, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:45pm, followed by a 4pm memorial service with a dinner to follow in the church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials are suggested to Community United Methodist Church.

