Patricia Woiteshek

Patricia Woiteshek, 69, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center. Burial will be held at a later date. Thank you to Abundant Life Manor and Aurora Sinai for their exceptional care of Patty.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obit.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101