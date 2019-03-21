Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick C. Madden. View Sign

Patrick C. Madden September 30, 1928 - March 8, 2019 Shirley M. Madden March 10, 1932 - March 13, 2019 There is no greater love story than that of Patrick and Shirley Madden. Patrick was born to John and Katherine Madden in Racine, WI. After high school, he joined the Army and served during the Korean War. During his life, he was a salesman, a business owner, an entrepreneur and a weekend artist. Pat owned Ultra Clean of Racine for the last 30 years, retiring just weeks before his death. Shirley was born to Mabel and Louis Passehl in Racine, WI. She spent her life taking care of her family, raising her children and then helping to raise her grandchildren. She was the anchor of the family, making sure everything and everyone were cared for. She also worked at Four Mile Foods, and as a business partner with Pat. Pat and Shirley were married on September 25, 1954. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Pat and Shirley enjoyed life to the fullest. For many years, Waupaca was their second home, sharing good times with their dear friends the Benkos and Cains. They were members of the Harbor Lite Yacht Club where they loved to play cards, watch the Sunday game and visit with their friends. For the last 30 years, Pat and Shirley were the owners of Ultra Clean of Racine, where they served the community and made many good friends along the way. Everyone in the family was involved in the business at one time or another. Pat and Shirley were a faithful couple, serving actively in their church, fostering children, volunteering and caring for many family and friends in times of need. They were always available and just a call away. Pat and Shirley made a vow to share their lives together. They went on to eternal life, passing just days apart. They both died in their home, in a place where many great memories were made and much love was shared. Their love story does not end with their passing. They are survived by their daughters Patti (Chuck) Griffiths and Kelly (Frank) Tempesta; grandchildren Andrew (Tracy), Matthew and Patrick (Deana) Griffiths, Jack and Adam Tempesta as well as 4 great-grandchildren. Patrick and Shirley have been reunited into eternal life with their son Michael Madden along with their parents and their siblings: Jack (Mary) Madden, Bud Madden, Dorothy (Jim) Mauer, Bernice and Bobby Madden; Clarence (Marge) Passehl, Gene (Loraine) Passehl, Bob (Jean) Passehl, Bev Phillips and Jim Passehl. Family and friends are invited to meet at St Paul the Apostle Church (6400 Spring Street, Racine) for visitation on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with a Christian Burial Mass to follow at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at



A special thank you to their nieces Susie Plouff and Vicki Barke, along with Vitas nurses, for help with the care of Pat and Shirley at the end of their lives. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave Racine, WI 53405 262-634-3361

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine , WI 53405

