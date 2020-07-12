1/1
Patrick J. Eisenman
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick J. Eisenman

June 27, 1972-July 10, 2020

Patrick J. Eisenman, age 48 of Racine passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17 ,2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 700 English, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass. A visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Eisenman family has suggested memorials which will be used towards his children's education, be considered.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Tuesday July 14, 2020 edition of Racine Journal Times.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus,Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved