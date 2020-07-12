Patrick J. Eisenman

June 27, 1972-July 10, 2020

Patrick J. Eisenman, age 48 of Racine passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17 ,2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 700 English, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass. A visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Eisenman family has suggested memorials which will be used towards his children's education, be considered.

