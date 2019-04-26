Patrick P. O'Brien (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
Obituary
Patrick P. O'Brien

November 30, 1941 - April 19, 2019

RACINE - Patrick P. O'Brien, age 77, passed away peacefully on Good Friday April 19, 2019 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Rev. Rich O'Leary OSA officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 26, 2019
