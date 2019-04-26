Patrick P. O'Brien
November 30, 1941 - April 19, 2019
RACINE - Patrick P. O'Brien, age 77, passed away peacefully on Good Friday April 19, 2019 at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Rev. Rich O'Leary OSA officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
