Paul Cortese

May 28, 1953 - September 10, 2019

RACINE - Paul Cortese, age 66, passed September 10th, following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Cotronei, Calabria, Italy, May 28, 1953 son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Nee: Astorino) Cortese.

Paul immigrated to the United States at the age of 17 and resided in Racine. On January 10, 1979 he was united in marriage to Cheryl Tabbert. Paul was a hardworking entrepreneur with many interests including real estate, restaurants, and equipment sales. He was a collector of cars and enjoyed his convertibles. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Cheryl; children, Maria (Steve) Haigh, Giuseppe Cortese, Michael Cortese and fiancée Kelly Coley, Paul (Erica) Cortese; grandchildren, Mason, Mario, Andrew, and Matthew; great grandson, Toby; sisters, Agatha (Rosario) Cerenzia, Rosie (John) Passarelli, Nikki (Tom) DeVroy; in-laws; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jacqueline.

In keeping with Paul's wishes private services will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com