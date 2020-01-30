Paul D. Soref

August 6, 1940 - January 26, 2020

RACINE - Paul D. Soref, age 79, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born August 6, 1940, son of the late Hyman and Mary Soref.

Paul was a graduate of William Horlick High School and furthering his education he graduated from UW-Ripon. On June 13, 1975 in Milwaukee he was united in marriage to Mary L. Weber. At the forefront of communications technology in the Milwaukee area, Paul worked with technology companies bringing cellular and digital networks to the Milwaukee area, retiring as Corporate Sales Manager for Verizon. Paul was a member Harry Rosen Jewish Community Center, and former member of the Shalom Temple, Milwaukee. He lived an active lifestyle: a sailor, a runner, and a basketball player, Paul maintained his active lifestyle all the way to the end.

He was an ambitious but modest family man whose main goal was to provide secure, safe, and loving lives for his loving wife, Mary, of forty-five years; and two sons, Mark (Erika) Soref, Daniel Soref. The highest point of his life was the birth of his granddaughter, Eliana, who quickly became the pride of his life. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Michael (Gail) Weber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepsister, Dinah (Kip) Libman.

Graveside services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 1:00 pm at the Racine Jewish Memorial Cemetery, 612 Lathrop Avenue, with Rabbi Dena Feingold officiating.

