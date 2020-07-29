1/1
Paul G. Russell
1964 - 2020
Paul G. Russell

January 20, 1964 - July 24, 2020

RACINE – Paul G. Russell, 56, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Paul was born in Miami, FL on January 20, 1964 to William and Peggy (nee, Smith) Russell. He married the former Janet Benedict recently celebrated their twentieth anniversary. Paul served in the U.S. Navy and retired from In-Sink-Erator. Playing golf was his passion.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Russell; daughters, Megan Russell and Miranda Russell; son, Steven Russell; and four grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his mother, Peggy Russell; brother, Christopher Russell; sisters, Karen Russell and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Riggins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

In keeping with Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association or Allay Cares Inc.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
