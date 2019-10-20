Paul Ignatius Francel Jr.

In Loving Memory Of:

Paul was a native of Racine, WI where he attended Horlick High School. He enjoyed scuba diving at the Racine quarry, building model ships, and had a gift for taking things apart and putting them back together correctly. He also had a knack for working on cars and mechanics. Paul worked at Young Radiator for many years and later did CNC machining at various places.

He was a great admirer of the outdoors and later moved to the upper regions of Wisconsin where he was a free spirit. Paul was a caring and thoughtful person and a great father, son, brother, and friend to so many. Paul unexpectedly died and will be sadly missed. He is survived by his son Jason, brothers Richard and Matthew, sister Charlotte, sister­in-law Parith, nephews Ben and Matthew, and nieces Casey and Logan. Paul is once again joined with his father Paul Francel Sr. and his mother Laurabelle. May God have mercy on the souls of those who he touched so deeply and may he find the peace in death that he so deserved in life.