Paul J. Kozlik

March 3, 1950 - June 15, 2019

RACINE - Paul J. Kozlik, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was born in Racine on March 3, 1950, the son of the late Paul and Gladys (nee: Despins) Kozlik. Paul enjoyed skiing and running. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Survived by his children, Maren (Randy) Burnett, and Aaron (Edie) Kozlik; grandchildren, Travis (Katie) Whitt, Jadon Svendsen, and Nathaniel Kozlik, and his great grandson, Benjamin Whitt. Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Stanley Kozlik.

Funeral services for Paul will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Paul will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479