Paul J. Kozlik (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry for your loss. I hope you can find comfort in..."
    - P B
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Graceland Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul J. Kozlik

March 3, 1950 - June 15, 2019

RACINE - Paul J. Kozlik, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Funeral services for Paul will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Paul will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.