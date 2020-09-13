1/1
Paul J. Pratt
1942 - 2020
Paul J. Pratt, 78, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 2, 1942, he was the son of Phillip and Margaret (nee Huber) Pratt. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, where he graduated from West Division High School. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 until 1964. On August 6, 1966 he was united in marriage to Mary J. Nate. Following marriage, they resided in Milwaukee before moving to Burlington in 1993.

Paul worked as a printer for HiLiter Graphics and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed boating and taught his children, nieces and nephews how to water ski. He also enjoyed Judo and qualified for the 1964 Olympic Trials while in the Air Force.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Steven (fiancé Heather Hintz) Pratt and David (Kristin) Pratt; grandchildren, Myles and Simon; and sisters, Carol Geiger and Esther Racer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michelle Wagner, Dr. Syed Haider and the nurses and technicians at Aurora Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for their care and compassion during this time. A special thank you also to the nurses at Ambulatory Service Infusion at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and Aurora at Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Parish or Leukemia Research Foundation.

Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2PM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held before mass on Thursday from 12:30 until 1:30PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
