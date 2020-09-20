1/1
Paul Milton Cushman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Milton Cushman

MOUNT PLEASANT – Paul M. Cushman, 88, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, September 24, 2020 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service remembering and honoring his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. An interment service will follow with military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Interment
West Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Such a gentle, kind man. He loved his Sal dearly. Praying for comfort for you, Sally, Tracy, Clint, Gale, and his grandchildren. He will be missed. Cherish your memories. Know that others share your loss. Sending Love & Hugs.
Patti Hansen-McCarthy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved