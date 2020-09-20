Paul Milton Cushman

MOUNT PLEASANT – Paul M. Cushman, 88, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, September 24, 2020 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service remembering and honoring his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. An interment service will follow with military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park.

