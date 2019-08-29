Paul R. Fahey

June 5, 1965 - August 27, 2019

RACINE - Paul R. Fahey, age 54, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 after a year long battle with brain cancer.

Paul was born in St. Louis Park, MN on June 5, 1965, son of Roger and Elizabeth (nee Pond) Fahey.

He was united in marriage to Julie Wilke on June 9, 1984 at St. Edmund's Episcopal Church in Elm Grove, WI. Paul was employed with Peter Schwabe Inc. for over thirty years. In his spare time he enjoyed model trains, racing cars and watching racing, riding his motorcycle and playing Wally Ball. More than anything, he loved his time spent with his family.

Paul will be dearly missed by his wife, Julie; daughters, Kristie (Robert) Slaasted II, Sherryl (Jeff) Weger, Michelle Fahey (Brian Bennett)' grandchildren, Robert III, Landyn, Tatem and Adeliene Slaasted; parents, Roger (Karen) Fahey, Elizabeth (Richard) Lace; brothers, Mark (Rebecca) Fahey, Lance Fahey; best friends, Pete Fickau, Uncle Junior and Darren DiGiacomo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 100 p.m. until 300 p.m. with a service to follow at 300 p.m.

