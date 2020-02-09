Paul W. Sandbach (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Paul W. Sandbach

July 6, 1936 - January 27, 2020

RACINE - Paul W. Sandbach, age 83, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday February 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to start at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

