Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline M. Vader.

Pauline M. Vader

RACINE - Pauline M. Vader, 87, passed away in the Villa at Lincoln Park, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held in held in Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., on Tuesday, April 9th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Chad Cline officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Please see Sunday's paper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com