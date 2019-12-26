Pauline Sharp

August 3, 1931 - December 21, 2019

RACINE - Pauline Sharp, age 88, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Ashland, IL, August 3, 1931, daughter of the late Otto and Tracie (Nee: Gaither) Johnson. Pauline graduated from Virginia High School "Class of 1949" and went to earn a BS degree from Illinois State University, Normal.

On August 20, 1955 in Springfield she was united in marriage to Robert E. Sharp and together they raised 7 children. Robert practiced law in Racine and passed away December 3, 2011. Pauline was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bridge, knitting/crocheting, painting and gardening. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children Zhna Sharp of Pflugerville, TX, David Sharp of Corpus Christi, TX, R. Christopher (Terri) Sharp of Racine, Thomas Sharp, Stephen (Laura Bagnall) Sharp of Arlington, MA, Amy (David) Arenson of Chicago, IL, Gregory (Tomomi) Sharp of Beverly, MA; nine grandchildren, Mary Young (Scott Little), Donna Zessin, Bill Sharp, Alex Sharp, Ben Sharp, Emily Sharp, Alex Linden, Duncan Sharp, and Samuel Arenson; one great-grandson, Brandon; other relatives and many dear friends. She is survived by her siblings, Virginia Mottershaw, Henry (Frances) Johnson, Brenda Boudreau, and David Johnson. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister-in-laws Virginia McClanahan, Nancy (nee: Sharp) Wallis, Dorothy Johnson, brother in laws: William Mottershaw & Wayne Boudreau.

A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Sunday December 29, 2019, 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com