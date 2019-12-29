Pauline Sharp (1931 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Pauline Sharp

August 3, 1931 - December 21, 2019

RACINE - Pauline Sharp, age 88, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence.

A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Sunday December 29, 2019, 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 29, 2019
bullet World War II
