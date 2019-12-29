Pauline Sharp
August 3, 1931 - December 21, 2019
RACINE - Pauline Sharp, age 88, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence.
A Memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Sunday December 29, 2019, 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2:00 p.m. until 3 p.m. Private entombment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com