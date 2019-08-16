Pearl M. Behrend(Nee: Burke)

June 19, 1923 - August 13, 2019

RACINE - Pearl M. Behrend, age 96, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Racine Commons. She was born in Grindstone, PA, June 19, 1923, daughter of the late John and Hazel (Nee: Rinehart) Burke.

On June 7, 1942 she was united in marriage to Harry B. Behrend who preceded her in death, March 1, 2007. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Pearl served as National President of the American Legion Auxiliary representing three million members. She enjoyed volunteering and traveled every state in the union plus eighteen counties in one year. Above all Pearl was devoted to and cherished time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her son, William Behrend; her grandchildren, Jackie Miron, Kalia Behrend; sister, Catherine (Frank) Mauro of New York; her great-granddaughter, Arica McKenzie; and Robert Mauro and family in Lake Forest, IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson, William Behrend.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to the American Legion Child Welfare Foundation have been suggested.

