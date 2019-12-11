Pearl R. Bower

June 26, 1934 - December 9, 2019

Age 85, of Yorkville, formerly from Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at her residence. Pearl was born June 26, 1934 to Martin and Mary (nee Piaorczka) Kogutiewicz in Yorkville, WI. Her early life was spent in Yorkville where she attended Union Grove Union High School. On April 11, 1953 she was united in marriage to Thomas Bower at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church in Sturtevant. Following their marriage, they resided in Mt. Pleasant until a year and a half ago moving to Yorkville. In her younger years she worked at Insinkerator. She also co-owned and operated, along with her husband Thomas and Brother-in-law and sister-in-law LeRoy and Arleen Bower, the Hiawatha Bar in Sturtevant for 36 years.

Pearl was a member of St. Sebastian's Catholic Church and was involved in a Mother's Club. She enjoyed doing word search and playing the slot machines. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and golfing. She enjoyed being a snowbird and spending winters in Mesa, AZ.

Pearl is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, her children: Debra (Robert) Langenfeld, Roseanne (AJ Jurgens) Fohr and Thomas Lee Bower, grandchildren Terra (Brian) Clark and Shauna (Mike) Rosenbaum, great-grandchildren: Addison Lees, Bo Rosenbaum, Rhia and Ryder Clark. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and by her best friend Geraldine Yates, a special nephew Russ Karow and her Goddaughter Dian Biehn. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, and her 11 siblings.

Family has suggested memorials, in honor of Pearl, be made to St. Sebastian's Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, Sturtevant. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00PM until 7:00PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. John's the Baptist Parish Cemetery.

