Peggy Ann Lucareli(Nee: Mcbride)

September 7, 1937 - October 11, 2019

RACINE - Peggy Ann Lucareli, age 82, passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, at Ridgewood Care Center, surrounded by her family. She was born in Shawano, WI, September 7, 1937, the only daughter of the late Clifford and Stasia (Nee: O'Brien) McBride. On September 21, 1963, she was united in marriage to Leigh M. Lucareli who preceded her in death, July 30, 2017.

Peggy began her career at Western Publishing, where she met Leigh, the love of her life, in an elevator. After taking time off to raise her family, she spent time in human resources at the Boston Store and served as Executive Director of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. Peggy was actively involved in both the Racine and Milwaukee communities where she volunteered for several organizations, including serving as President of the Junior League of Racine. In her younger years, Peggy was an accomplished equestrian and competed in horse jumping competitions. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and testing her new recipes on the family. In retirement, she and Leigh enjoyed traveling to Paris, London, Glasgow, and Ireland. More than anything, she loved spending time with her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and hosting the family on special occasions.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Brian (Amy) Lucareli of Racine, Margo (Robert) Quinn of Arlington Heights, IL, Mick (Missy) Lucareli of Racine; grandchildren Allison (Jake) Thomas, Sarah, McKenna, Jane, Ben, Jake, RJ, Keegan, Henry, and Brody; great-grandchildren Leo and Josephine Thomas; brother-in-law, Les (Ann) Lucareli of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily Lucareli and brother-in-law, Robert (Diane) Lucareli.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, town of Dover.

The family would like to thank the attentive and caring staff at Ridgewood Care Center and Seasons Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Junior League of Racine to help promote voluntarism, develop female leaders, and run direct-service programs addressing the wellness of girls in Racine.

