Peggy (Harlan) Halsey

Peggy A. "Peg" (Harlan) Halsey, 66, Green Bay, WI, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. Peggy was born in Oak Park, IL, moved to Racine, WI where she graduated from Park High School in 1971. She then went on to college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and then graduated in 1976 from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

She is survived by her two sons, Brian Halsey, Ashwaubenon; and Scott Halsey, De Pere; a brother, Robert (Joan) Harlan; a her sister, Jennifer Harlan; 6 nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9th at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 347 S. Libal St., De Pere. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service at the church. Committal Services will be held on Saturday, August 17th at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello, MN. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.