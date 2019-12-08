Peggy (Dickfoss) Raymond

July 1, 1953 - December 5, 2019

Peggy Ann Raymond, 66 of Racine, WI passed away peacefully at Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital, Milwaukee, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Peggy endured a seven month battle with cancer with fierceness and found much comfort in her faith.

Peggy was born in Racine, WI, the daughter of the late Elvera (Huebner) Dickfoss and Alvin Eugene Dickfoss. She graduated from Park High School before getting her Bachelors degree from UW-Parkside and later earning her Masters degree from UW-Whitewater while balancing work and her family. Peggy spent her career as a teacher in Racine Unified School District, working at Johnson School, Caddie Vista, Mitchell Elementary, and Wadewitz before moving to Fratt until she retired in June 2015.

Peggy was passionate about democratic values and fought tirelessly to advocate for the most vulnerable members of our communities. She enjoyed little more than creating memories with her children and grandchildren, spending time in her garden, laying in her hammock, and especially floating on the water on a lazy sunny afternoon.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edwin E. Raymond III, of Racine, WI, son and daughter-in-law, Edwin E. and Jennifer L. (Danielczak) Raymond IV of South Milwaukee, daughter and son-in-law Daniel A. and Elizabeth A. Haave of Chicago, and her three beloved grandchildren Edwin E. Raymond V (Cinco), Eowyn M. Raymond (Wynnie), and Charles A. Haave (Charlie).

Her family could not be more grateful to the amazing and compassionate staff of Columbia Saint Mary's and also especially those at the Van Dyke Cancer Center at WTMC. We ask all who knew her to kindly put on Track 11 of Warren Zevon's album "The Wind" and reflect on happy times you may have shared with her and remember how much she loved all of us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peggy's memory to her favorite charity, Boys Town, or Our Harmony Club or to Breakthrough for Brain Tumors.

As per Peggy's wishes, a private memorial will be held with her immediate family. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

