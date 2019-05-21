Perry Keith Hellum

November 16, 1941 - May 16, 2019

Perry Keith Hellum, 77, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by his family he loved so much.

Perry was born in Stoughton, Wisconsin, on November 16, 1941. The only child of Wilbur and Christine (Breingsness) Hellum. He spent his childhood in Stoughton where he played baseball for Stoughton High School, establishing a lifelong love of the sport. Perry earned his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1963. He married Ann Berkley in 1964. They lived in Neenah, Wisconsin, where he taught fifth grade, and in 1968, they moved to Burlington where Perry was hired as District Administrator at Riverview Grade School in Silver Lake. During the summers, he worked towards attaining a Master's of Education and later his Specialist of Education from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan. He earned his Ph.D. in Education from Columbia Pacific University. Throughout his 26 years at Riverview, he would say he led "the best teaching staff in the state" and made sure the focus was always on the students.

In 1983, Perry married Patricia (Carlson) Schmalfeldt. Together they traveled the country, often in their motor home. He took pride in his Norwegian heritage and Stoughton roots, and they enjoyed having a summer home near his relatives in the Stoughton area. He was a member of Cross Lutheran Church since 1968 and served on the Church Council as well as in other church roles. In addition to his being an avid baseball fan, Perry loved to read and tell stories. He was a terrific husband, father, grandfather, and friend who treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and his dog Honey.

Perry is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Erik (Jennifer) Hellum and Suzanne (Jim) Cowan; his stepsons whom he loved as his own, Don (Karen) Schmalfeldt and Brian (Kim) Schmalfeldt; his grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Jordan, Cody, Houston, Abby (Art Miller IV), Jenna, Ashley and Teagen; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill (Pat) Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, the nurses and physicians at Lakeland Medical Center Hospice, and Dr. Arthur Rein for their care and compassion during this time.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions be made to Cross Lutheran Church.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cross Lutheran Church. Services for Perry will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Church. A private family burial will take place following the service at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

