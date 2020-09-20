1/1
Peter C. Kottal
1955 - 2020
Peter C. Kottal

January 3, 1955 - September 12, 2020

RACINE - Peter C. Kottal, 65, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2020.

Pete was born on January 3, 1955 to the late Charles and Sally (nee: Woitach) Kottal.

He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1974.

Pete was united in marriage to his best friend and cohort, Crystal Nelson on May 17, 1980.

He worked as an engineer at Modine Manufacturing Co, retiring in October 2018, after 43 years becoming the second longest employee of Modine.

Pete had a passion for all growing things, landscaping, gardening, and he served as landscape board member of his condo association. Pete and Crystal loved traveling to European countries, especially Italy the most which they both loved.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Crystal; sister, Anne (Robert) Schuster and Anne's two daughters, Karen and Shelia; sister-in-law, Carla (Chris Peterson) Hanson; nephew, Robert (Kristen Poehlmann) Hanson of New Hope, MN, nieces, Laura (Greg Larson) Hanson of Lake, Villa, IL, Elizabeth (Nate) McIntosh of Milwaukee. Pete is further survived by; aunts, uncles, cousins, many dear co-workers and friends.

No funeral will be held at this time of Covid as Crystal believes that condolences are best expressed by physical touch and that can't be offered at this time.

In lieu of memorials; please plant a bush, a tree or tend a garden.

Pete told Crystal that he would like to have a song played at his funeral, Jackson Browne's song, "Sky Blue and Black".

Give it a listen as he said that it expressed all he would like to tell the world.

Crystal's profound thanks go to her sister Carla for her unfailing support, energy and love. Also to the residents of the Hidden Creek Condominiums, a place of thoughtfully kind and supportive neighbors, they have done so much for Pete and Crystal.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Crystal I am so sorry for your loss. I was privileged to spend so much time with Pete on so many projects during our careers at Modine. I can count several people at Modine that helped make my career, and Pete is at the top. We spent so many hours and days together traveling to Modine plants and tooling vendors over the years. He taught me so much over the 27 plus years we worked together on projects. He was always patient, always willing to explain details.

After Pete retired, we would meet for lunch at Ron's for a burger. Those that know Pete well know that he frequently uses the word "Dude" in his discussions. When I came back from lunch, coworkers asked how Pete was doing. My reply was "he looks like a California surfer dude". He was all tan, fly away hair, wearing cutoff t-shirt and shorts. I expected a VW minivan with a surfboard in the parking lot.

I can thank Pete for saving the use of my right hand on a large press/tooling project we worked on together many years ago. I was young and inexperienced, and went to remove a jammed part from the die. Pete stopped me at the last minute, and tapped on the part with a broom handle which then shot out of the die like a rocket.

Crystal you and Pete both helped me through my divorce with dinners at your house and a patient ear for listening. For that I will always be grateful. I am so sorry I didn't get a chance to tell him goodbye. I hope he realizes what an impact his friendship had on me over the years. I will greatly miss him. My deepest sympathies Crystal, he was one of the best.
All my love, Bob Barfknecht
robert barfknecht
Coworker
September 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you Crystal. I loved working with Pete for so many years. We would usually start out with a work topic discussion, but end most times on a personal topic. He always left a place a little brighter and I'm sure he's still doing that.

Dave Peterson
Coworker
September 17, 2020
September 16, 2020
Crystal please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. Pete was truly one of the best. I enjoyed working with him for many years and enjoyed even more knowing him. I really appreciated his always calm demeanor and his great sense of humor. He had the gift of finding joy and pleasure in life and shared it with those around him. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Marvin Dokter
Coworker
September 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you Crystal and to the rest of Pete's family. He was a very nice man that I have had the pleasure to know for many years at Modine. And, Pete had some great shirts!!
Ann Stefka
Coworker
September 16, 2020
My Dear Crystal, Annie and family, the memories will remain strong and lovely and pray that God gives you peace. A special place in my heart will always belong to Peter. Love, r
Rosanne Repinski
September 16, 2020
What beautiful lyrics.
May I offer prayers of peace and comfort to Crystal and all of Pete's family and friends during this difficult time.
Ange Koeppen
Coworker
