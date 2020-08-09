1/1
Peter C. Thielen
1938 - 2020
Peter C. Thielen

May 24, 1938 - August 2, 2020

RACINE - Peter Charles Thielen, age 82, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, May 24, 1938, son of the late Charles and Marcella (Nee: Norman) Thielen.

Peter attended St. Catherine's High School on a basketball scholarship, transferred to Wm. Horlick High School and received his diploma from J.I. Case High School. Peter proudly served in the U.S Marine Corps for 2 years and then with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for 4 years. On January 23, 1960 at St. Edward's Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Gayle L. Schwabe and together they raised 3 children. Peter was employed by Racine Hydraulics and retired from Bosch Corp in 2000. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, member and past president of the Milwaukee Cichlid Club, and member and judge of the Racine Tropical Fish Club. In addition to having a passion for fishing in his younger days, Peter enjoyed entering sweepstakes, he won many trips and other prizes, feeding birds, flower gardening and his dogs. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Gayle; children, Lisa (Mike) Iwon, Charles (Laura) Thielen, Carrie Jacobsen (fiancé Mark Wenneberg); 7 grandchildren, Dylan, Peter, Haley, Dalton, Calee, Carly, and Mike; 7 great grandchildren, Dylan, Cameron, Kaydin, Caleb, Alexandria, Lilliana, and Cole; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert (Pam) Schwabe, his beloved dogs, Ryder, Sofee and Bear; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Roland Thielen and sister, Diane Peterson.

In keeping with Peter's wishes private services were held. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Chapter or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU nurses at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Memories & Condolences

