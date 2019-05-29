Peter D. Arvan

March 31, 1941 – May 21, 2019

Peter D. Arvan, age 78, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cedarburg Healthcare.

He was born March 31, 1941 to Edward and Isabel (nee Chave) in Milwaukee, WI. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, and he graduated from Horlick High School. He is survived by his children: Andrew (Jennifer) Arvan of Jackson, April A. Arvan of Howards Grove and Ben (Reyes) Arvan of Chicago, IL, grandchildren; Lennox and Theo Arvan. He is further survived by his brother Timothy of Viola, his 1st wife Kate of Howards Grove, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2nd wife Marylin, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

Pete was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his family. Pete was also an avid sports fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers/Bucks, and every sport team at Lakeland College/University particularly the Lakeland College Women's Basketball team. He started his career as a teacher, then spent countless years in the printing industry. Pete spent the majority of his lifetime boasting about his children and grandchildren to all he encountered. Pete was a selfless spirit who gave to his family, friends, and strangers alike at every given moment. His sense of humor was infectious, and dad's one liners and riddles will be missed.

From Peter, "What I am experiencing is the natural progression of life. I love my family dearly and I hope that you remember me fondly because I'll be watching you."

Upon Peter's request, he was blessed into eternal life with a small family ceremony shortly after his passing. There will be a Remembrance Celebration held on June 29th at the location of last year's Greek Family Reunion which Pete fondly enjoyed: Nixon Park site #2, 175 East Park Avenue in Hartland, Wisconsin, from 11am to 5pm. Additional details to be shared on the family's and friends' Facebook accounts in the upcoming weeks.

