Peter J. Ahler

September 9, 1957 - April 29, 2019

UNION GROVE - Peter J. Ahler age 61 passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday April 29, 2019 in Union Grove.

He was born on September 9, 1957 in Burlington to the late Robert and Theresa (Gerich) Ahler.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Attended Special Ed Religion Classes where under the guidance of Diane Smetana, was able to make his First Communion. He also attended Living Waters Lutheran Church in Windlake for many years for their Bible Study.

In 2008 due to his parent's illness, he was placed in the home of Carol and the late Chuck Rowntree. 2017 He then moved to a home in Kansasville under the care of Penny Adolph. After a bout of aspirated pneumonia, he was placed in Patti's House in Union Grove, along with Compationant Care Hospice.

Peter is survived by his siblings, Betty (Dick) Hoover, Burlington. Greg, Burlington. Bob (Edith), Salem. Marge Cooley, Hesperia CA. Rita (Joe) Chrast, Burlington. Bill (Cheryl), Burlington. And Don Murphysboro, IL. Many Nieces and Nephews, Great- Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Peter is also survived by his lifelong friend and house mate Tom Nicholson.

He is proceeded in death by his Parents and Grandparents.

As a family, we truly want to express our love and gratitude to Carol Rowntree, Penny Adolph, and their families for their love, patience, and support in caring for Peter for the last 11 years. Also, to Patti Rushing and Family, even though Peter wasn't with you long, you made all of us feel like family. We are blessed to have crossed paths with all of you

Memorials can be made to family.

A celebration of Peter's life will take place on Saturday May 18th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center (corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy W). Visitation will be from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm, followed by a 3:00 pm memorial service officiated by Father Jim of St. Mary's Parish in Burlington, WI.

