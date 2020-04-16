Peter J. Cepukenas

1943 - 2020

On Monday, April 6, 2020, Peter J. Cepukenas, loving husband and father of four children and eight grandchildren, passed away at the age of 76.

Pete was born on August 23, 1943 in Racine, WI to Peter & Muriel Cepukenas. On September 11, 1965, he married Rita Marian Daniels and was the father of four children: Craigh (Diane), Tim, Michelle Maier (Joe) and Joel (Stacy); and the proud grandfather of Allison, Emma, Michael, Alyssa, Zachary, Dominik, Mackenzie, and Lauren. Pete is also survived by sister Ann Williams (Bob) and brother Dean (Joan).

Pete graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Racine, WI in 1962 and later from (RTI) Racine Technical Institute. He began his 33 year career as a process engineer at Emerson Insinkerator in 1964.

The family cherishes memories of the many holidays spent together and endless Wisconsin summers filled with gatherings of extended family and friends. Pete retired at 55 and felt blessed to be able to winter in Florida and then eventually to live there year round. He absolutely loved it there and his love was much deeper than just great weather. It was the many friends, the community that he adored, and the ability to stay active year round. Anyone who knew Pete knows that he loved Wisconsin Sports (Packers, Brewers & Badgers-he did not discriminate) and golf. On Pete's love of playing golf, it is noteworthy that he had 7 hole-in-one's in his lifetime (for those trying to do the math on how that is possible, one estimate is he played over 10,000 rounds of golf over +50 years).

He was known for his strong work ethic, always being "on-the-go," his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Planning funeral services while our nation is battling a pandemic creates more than a few logistical challenges. In light of these challenges, the family will have a celebration of Pete's life when we are all able to resume our daily lives and gather in large groups. The timing is to be determined but we look forward to communicating the details as soon as possible.

In lieu of flowers, we would like to encourage a donation in his name to St. Jude's Research Hospital fighting childhood cancer. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.