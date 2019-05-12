Peter Jewczyk Sr.

January 5, 1930 - May 7, 2019

ANTIOCH, ILL. – Peter Jewczyk Sr. 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

He was born on January 5, 1930, in Poland. He was married on February 20, 1954, in Toronto, Canada, to his loving wife Maria of over 50 years. Peter was employed at Johnson Motors in Waukegan, IL for more than 30 years. He was kind, gentle, gave good advice and loved his family around him. God was the center of his life. He was most happy when he was at church helping out or attending church events. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, gardening, being outdoors and taking long walks.

Peter will be deeply missed by his children, Peter (Liz) Jewczyk Jr. of Waupaca,WI, Sophia (Cliff) Mitchell of Antioch, IL., Olga Anderson of Lake Villa, IL Natalie (Steve) Shepard of Racine, Mary (Ray) Krzywda of Milwaukee, WI and Ann Tania (Bob) Phillips of Appleton, WI, his ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his dad Stefan Jewczyk, mom Maria Striapko, his wife Maria Jewczyk and brother Basil Jewczyk.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the New Gracanica Metropolitanate, Grant Avenue and Highway 45, Third Lake, IL. Following the service, burial will be at St. Sava Cemetery, 32377 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL. 60048.

There will be a visitation at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. INFO 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guest book for Peter at www.strangfh.com.