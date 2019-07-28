Peter Josef Betts

October 10, 1936 - June 28, 2019

Peter Josef Betts, 82, of Waterford, passed away peacefully June 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

He was born October 10, 1936 to Don and Helen Betts of Sparta, WI. He served in the US Navy for four years following high school and then received a masters degree from the University of Wisconsin Stout. He married the love of his life, Susan (nee: Ballantyne) Betts in 1978, first living in Racine, then Pennsylvania and finally settling in Waterford.

He had a love of singing, especially barbershop music and sang with the Racine Dairy Statesman and more recently the Lake Geneva Country Gentlemen. He was a member of Norway Lutheran Church where he also sang in the senior choir. Woodworking was a passion of his and he enjoyed doing projects for others, including making baptismal boxes for church. He was a proud Papa who enjoyed doing projects with his grandson, Peyton.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters: Julie Kirchner (Troy) of St Paul, Emily (Derek) Bencriscutto of Madison, grandson Peyton Kirchner. He is further survived by his siblings Don (Willie) Betts of Racine and Sandy Finch of Sparta, brothers-in-law Tad, John and Tom (Diane) Ballantyne as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at Norway Lutheran Church on Friday, August 2 at 5 PM. Come and share your favorite memories of Pete.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Norway Lutheran Church are appreciated.

