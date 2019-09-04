Peter Joseph Malinis

June 11, 1976 - August 31, 2019

Peter was a lifelong entrepreneur with vision and drive. A very hard worker and triathlete that built a successful cleaning business, WeClean, and accomplished his goal of franchising. He loved good food, good wine, family and fitness. His love for his sons was paramount and Max and Parker's happiness was more important to him then words can describe.

Peter is survived by his loving strong wife, Heidi; dedicated to his wonderful sons Max and Parker; his amazing mother Fe Azcona (Nabil), supportive brothers he loved and admired Felix Malinis (Rowena; Cameron and Zander) and Dennis Malinis (Nicole); his second mom, Tita Judy Azcona-Long (Harvey), his sister cousin Sara Dople (Tony); Beth Malinis and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends that he loved dearly.

Peter is preceded in death by his father, Peter E. Malinis; and his son, Colby.

Funeral services for Peter will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4 pm. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12pm until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to an additional time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361