Peter Joseph Malinis (1976 - 2019)
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Obituary
Peter Joseph Malinis

June 11, 1976 - August 31, 2019

Peter was a lifelong entrepreneur with vision and drive.

Funeral services for Peter will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4 pm. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12pm until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to an additional time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 5, 2019
