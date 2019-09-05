Peter Joseph Malinis
June 11, 1976 - August 31, 2019
Peter was a lifelong entrepreneur with vision and drive.
Funeral services for Peter will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4 pm. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12pm until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to an additional time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361