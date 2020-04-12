Peter Martin Fawcett, Sr."PAPA"

February 24, 1956 – April 5, 2020

RACINE - Paul Martin Fawcett Sr., 64, originally born in Rhodesia, Africa (now Zimbabwe), but resided most of his life in the town of Racine, WI, passed away on April 5th, at Ascension – All Saints from complications of liver, and lung cancer. He was born on February 24, 1956, son of the late Peter and Rita (Nee: Armfield) Fawcett.

Paul honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force as a tractor mechanic, along with serving in the United States Army Reserves for 10 plus years. After he finished his service, he was a long time over the road truck driver as his own owner operator until he retired in 2018. He had this uncanny way of always being able to make you laugh and had the best sense of humor. He was a loving father, husband, and papa to all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be truly missed.

Paul is survived by his wife, Sue (Nee: Smith) Fawcett; five children, Heidi Fawcett, Jill (Nee: Fawcett) Coy, Tanya Fawcett, Nicholas Fawcett, and Paul Fawcett Jr., Faye Fawcett (Garner); sixteen grandchildren, Kayla Fawcett, Victoria Price, Asiah Price, Christa Coy, Barry Lucas Jr., Nala Smith, Savannah Smith, Isiah Smith, Hayley (Chester) Fawcett, Paul Fawcett III, Jake Garner, Ashton Fawcett, Abigail Fawcett, Eli Fawcett, Kia Fawcett; eight great-grandchildren, Mesiah, Ma'Ryah, Laliona, Sincere, Serenity, A'Niyah, Andre, Kyler; six siblings, John Fawcett, James Fawcett, Teresita Fawcett, Joseph Fawcett, Catherine Fawcett; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Fawcett.

The family is planning to hold a memorial service on a later date.

