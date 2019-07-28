Peter P. Brush

July 11, 1954 - July 19, 2019

RACINE - Peter P. Brush (aka Dear Ole Dad, Puppa, Pete-boy, Prime Minister), 65, of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on July 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and lung disease.

Peter was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 11, 1954, son of the late William and Marcella Brush (nee Hauser). He had served in the US Navy aboard the USS Austin. He married Jeanne (nee Jeray) on April 6, 1974 with whom he shared 45 wonderful years. Peter worked with Frito-Lay for 35 years as a route salesman and retired in 2016. Peter and Jeanne enjoyed the trips they would take over the years going Up North and to Door County, and he was most proud of being so close to his children and especially enjoyed being involved in his grandchildren's daily lives and activities.

Peter is survived by his wife; two children, Melissa (Eric) Mertins and Christopher (Kelli Kelemen-fiancée); and grandchildren, Andrew, Caitlin and Allison Mertins. He is also survived by his siblings, William (Sue) Brush, Jeffrey (Martha) Brush, Steven (Tammie) Brush, and Mimi Brush, as well as his father in law, Robert (Carole) Jeray and sisters and brother-in-law, Cynthia (Troy) Halverson, Karen (George) Kosier, Sue Jeray, and Gregg Jeray. Peter also leaves behind his Uncle Peter Hauser, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carol Jeray (nee Kohlmetz).

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you consider making a donation to the . A service will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 11am with a short visitation starting at 10am at St Edwards Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave, Racine, WI 53405.