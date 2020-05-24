Peter Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Phillips SARASOTA, FL (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mr. Peter Phillips, 88, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 for a visitation from 5-7 p.m. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time.  You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building.  For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to bring and wear a face covering.  We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. The celebration of his life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.  Due to church restrictions, the Mass will be private, but family and friends are welcome to go on the obituary page of the funeral home's website to watch the live stream of his service. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.   Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403  262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved