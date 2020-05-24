Peter Phillips SARASOTA, FL (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mr. Peter Phillips, 88, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 for a visitation from 5-7 p.m. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to bring and wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. The celebration of his life and Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Due to church restrictions, the Mass will be private, but family and friends are welcome to go on the obituary page of the funeral home's website to watch the live stream of his service. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.