Peter R. Banaszak

1954 - 2020

Peter Raymond Banaszak, age 65, passed away Monday March 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born in Neenah WI on October 18, 1954, son of the late Gerald and Claire (Nee: Zinnen) Banaszak. The family moved to Racine in 1959.

Peter graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1973" and went on to earn degrees in Geography and Anthropology from the University of Minnesota in 1978. On October 30, 1982, in Racine he was united in marriage to Cynthia E. Pinnick. Peter was employed by the Wisconsin Electric Company, now WE Energies, for the past 40 years. He held various positions over the years, the most recent being an Energy Services Consultant. He was a member of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and any local sporting event. He also enjoyed all types of music with his favorite being Jazz and especially Miles Davis. Peter was also a dedicated blood donor and had donated over 30 gallons. Above all he was a devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years Cynthia, daughter Emily, brothers John Banaszak of Jacksonville FL and Dick (Mari) Banaszak of Racine, niece and nephew Jenna (Jake) Stadler and Jared Banaszak, in-laws Carol Pinnick and David Pinnick, and many other relatives and dear friends.

Family and friends may meet at the funeral home Monday, March 9, 2020, 10 – 11 am. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU Staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

