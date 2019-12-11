Philip M. Gister (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip M. Gister.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126 95th Street
Sturtevant, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126 95th Street
Sturtevant, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Philip M. Gister

September 5, 1968 – December 6, 2019

RACINE – Philip Mason Gister, age 51; beloved son of Martin and Florence (nee: Kochanski) Gister; passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, December 6, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in St. Sebastian Church on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:30 am.

Please see Thursday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.