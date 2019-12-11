Philip M. Gister

September 5, 1968 – December 6, 2019

RACINE – Philip Mason Gister, age 51; beloved son of Martin and Florence (nee: Kochanski) Gister; passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, December 6, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in St. Sebastian Church on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:30 am.

Please see Thursday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com