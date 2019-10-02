Philip T. Jacobson (1932 - 2019)
  • " \ So sorry for your loss. We will be out of town..."
    - nancy jacobson
  • "Our prayers are with you and your daughter at this time of..."
    - Harold and Lois Solberg
  • "My very deepest sympathies to the Jacobson family Phil was..."
    - Jana Burks
  • "Dear Jean, I was so sorry to learn about the loss of your..."
    - Betty Ludwig/Butenhoff
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
Philip T. Jacobson

September 23, 1932 - September 8, 2019

WIND LAKE - Philip T Jacobson, age 87, passed away September 8, 2019 from complications of ALS.

Visitation will be held at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake 53185, on Wednesday October 2nd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Norway Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials can be given to the Philip Jacobson Builder Scholarship Fund (to support and encourage young adults to enter the construction trades) or the Norway Lutheran Church Building Fund.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 2, 2019
bullet Veterans bullet World War II
