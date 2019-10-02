Philip T. Jacobson
September 23, 1932 - September 8, 2019
WIND LAKE - Philip T Jacobson, age 87, passed away September 8, 2019 from complications of ALS.
Visitation will be held at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake 53185, on Wednesday October 2nd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Norway Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials can be given to the Philip Jacobson Builder Scholarship Fund (to support and encourage young adults to enter the construction trades) or the Norway Lutheran Church Building Fund.
