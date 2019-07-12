Phillip Buisse (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Obituary
Phillip Buisse

February 25, 1933 – July 10, 2019

STURTEVANT – Phillip Buisse, age 86; beloved husband of the late Sally J. (nee: Blum) Buisse and dear father of Linda (Alex) Ramos, Wayne (Denise) Buisse & Lisa (David) Buisse; passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Rogers officiating. A memorial luncheon / reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Phil, memorials may be made to "Ron Hetland" for the benefit of fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland's children – Hunter (age 15) & Brooke (age 8).

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 12, 2019
