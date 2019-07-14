Phillip Buisse

February 25, 1933 – July 10, 2019

STURTEVANT – Phillip Buisse, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Rogers officiating. A memorial luncheon / reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Phil, memorials may be made to "Ron Hetland" for the benefit of fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland's children – Hunter (age 15) & Brooke (age 8).

