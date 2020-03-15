Phillip Peter Tishuk

January 29, 1949 - March 11, 2020

RACINE – Phillip Peter Tishuk, 71, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Phil was born in Racine on January 29, 1949 to Peter Tishuk and Helen (nee, Kern) Hagar. On December 16, 1972 he married the former Diane "Dyan" Lohaus. Phil retired from Lowe's Home Improvement.

A memorial service for Phil will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:30 p.m.

Please see the funeral home web site for a complete obituary.

